Poland says more Ukrainian food products should be included in proposed EU import ban

Milk, poultry and other food products should be included on a list of Ukrainian imports to be temporarily banned by the European Union, the Polish agriculture minister said on Thursday.

"We discussed our proposals, our list is much wider - milk, poultry meat, honey," Robert Telus told a news conference.

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the plans on Wednesday with ministers from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as well as with Ukrainian counterparts.

