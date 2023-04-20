Poland says more Ukrainian food products should be included in proposed EU import ban
20-04-2023
Milk, poultry and other food products should be included on a list of Ukrainian imports to be temporarily banned by the European Union, the Polish agriculture minister said on Thursday.
"We discussed our proposals, our list is much wider - milk, poultry meat, honey," Robert Telus told a news conference.
European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the plans on Wednesday with ministers from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as well as with Ukrainian counterparts.
