Denmark lifts sailing restrictions near Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Denmark on Thursday lifted restrictions on sailing in waters near the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea and said it was no longer dangerous for ships to navigate in the area. The restrictions were lifted by the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) at the recommendation of the Danish Energy Agency.

The DMA said, however, it continues to discourage anchoring, fishing and seabed works within one nautical mile (1.85 km) of the leaks due to "underwater obstacles". A string of blasts last September ripped holes in the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany, sending large amounts of natural gas rushing to the surface and into the atmosphere.

The blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and while both countries say the explosions were deliberate they have yet to determine who was responsible.

