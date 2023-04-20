Left Menu

Haryana govt hikes dearness allowance by 4 pc for govt employees

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 17:58 IST
Haryana govt hikes dearness allowance by 4 pc for govt employees
Reprensentative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, who are drawing their pay as per the seventh pay commission structure.

The DA has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023, according to an order of the Finance Department of Haryana Government on Thursday.

It said that the enhanced DA shall be paid with the pay of April and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May.

In a separate order, the finance department said that the state government has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent which is payable to the state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.

The DR has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from January 1, 2023, the order said. Enhanced DR shall be paid with the pension/family pension of April 2023 and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May, as per the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023