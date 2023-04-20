Adani Power inks pact with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply

Adani Power Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) for power supply.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years.

''Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years,'' it said.

