IPL SCOREBOARD: PBKS vs RCB

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:19 IST
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taidelbw b Siraj 4 Prabhsimran Singhb Parnell 46 Matthew Shortb W Hasaranga 8 Liam Livingstonelbw b Siraj 2 Harpreet Singh Bhatia run out (Siraj) 13 Sam Curran run out (W Hasaranga) 10 Jitesh Sharma c Shahbaz Ahmed b Harshal Patel 41 Shahrukh Khanst Karthik b W Hasaranga 7 Harpreet Brarb Siraj13 Nathan Ellisb Siraj1 Arshdeep Singh not out 0 Extras: (B-1,LB-1,W-2, NB-1) 5 Total: (all out in 18.2 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-20, 3-27, 4-43, 5-76, 6-97, 7-106, 8-147, 9-149, 10-150.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-21-4, Wayne Parnell 3-0-32-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-39-2, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-29-0, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-5-0, Harshal Patel 3.2-0-22-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

