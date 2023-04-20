Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL69 BIZ-RBI-MPC MINUTES Cumulative impact of monetary policy actions still unfolding: RBI Guv in MPC meeting Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the rate-setting panel meeting earlier this month, opined that the cumulative impact of the monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and needs to be monitored closely, as per the MPC minutes released on Thursday.

DEL88 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Equity markets settle with marginal gains in highly volatile trade Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with marginal gains on Thursday after falling in the past three days, helped by fag-end buying in energy, telecom and utility stocks.

DEL51 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 11 paise to close at 82.14 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 11 paise to close at 82.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels.

DCM57 BIZ-LD RESULT-LD HCLTECH HCL Technologies Q4 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 3,983 crore New Delhi: IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 10.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,983 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2023.

DEL7 BIZ-APPLE STORE Apple opens first store in Delhi; CEO Tim Cook welcomes customers New Delhi: Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday welcomed customers at the company's first store opened in the national capital.

DEL91 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 440; silver climbs Rs 850 amid strong global cues New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 440 to Rs 60,340 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in prices of precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

