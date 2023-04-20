Waste segregation, disposal at 3 landfill sites up by over 5 times in less than 1 year: Delhi LG office

The rate of waste segregation and disposal at the three mega garbage dumps in the city has risen more than five times in less than one year from 1.41 lakh metric ton (MT) in June 2022 to around 8 lakh MT per month at present.

This information was shared in a meeting chaired by LG V K Saxena on Wednesday to review progress of legacy waste disposal at the three landfill sites at Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur in the city, a note from the LG office said Thursday.

The LG has been monitoring flattening of Delhi's mountains of garbage ever since taking over last year.

The rate of bio-mining-waste segregation and disposal- that stood at 1.41 lakh MT per month in June, 2022 went up to 6 Lakh MT per month by November, 2022 and currently it stands at 7.5-8 Lakh MT per month month, the note read.

Saxena has asked the officials to achieve the target of bio-mining 12 Lakh MT per month at the earliest, and explore latest technological solutions for it apart from proposed ''engineered landfill sites''.

He had visited Ghazipur landfill site on May 29 last year immediately after taking over the charge as Lt Governor of Delhi, and had given a target of 18 months for levelling the garbage mountain.

He has been monitoring the progress on a daily basis and had visited different sites on various occasions to take stock of the works on ground, it said.

Setting a goal of disposing 12 Lakh MT of waste per month, the LG instructed that concessionaires be encouraged and directed to achieve capacity of 10,800 MT per day at Bhalswa, 21,000 MT per day at Okhla and 6,800 MT per day at Ghazipur, it said.

He also observed that while work at Bhalswa and Okhla were going on in a satisfactory manner, it was lagging at the Ghazipur landfill and asked officials to ensure it picked up. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had committed to lift about 80 lakh MT of construction and demolition waste and inert material from the landfills, due to efforts by the LG and and the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (, it said.

Also, four waste to energy (WtE) plants at Okhla, Narela-Bawana, Ghazipur and Tehkhand are consuming about 8,000 MT of waste per day. Cement and paper manufacturing units are also using about 10,000 MT per month at their plants, the note said.

