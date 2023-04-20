Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine's future lies in NATO, chief says on visit

Ukraine's future lies in NATO, the Western military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kyiv, where he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "over time, our support will help you to make this possible."

WEAPONRY/DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy told Stoltenberg it was time for the military alliance to offer his country membership and that Kyiv needed more weapons to fight Russia.

* The Kremlin reiterated that Moscow opposed NATO admitting Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

* The United States announced $325 million in new military aid for Ukraine, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, advanced missiles and anti-tank mines. * A number of Ukrainian servicemen have been accused of treason for giving away information during an unauthorised mission that enabled Russia to attack a military airfield, Ukraine's SBU security agency said on Thursday.

GRAIN NEGOTIATIONS:

* Hungary banned imports of honey and certain meat products from Ukraine, in addition to grains, until June 30, adding to pressure to broaden proposed EU-wide measures. Poland joined in calls for more food imports to be banned including milk.

* The European Commission said on Wednesday it would take emergency "preventive measures" for wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rapeseed after some central European countries took unilateral steps to protect their farmers from cheaper imports.

* Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea resumed under a U.N.-brokered deal but Kyiv faces a struggle to secure an extension of the agreement.

