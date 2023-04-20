Heatwave impact: Maharashtra govt announces early summer vacation for students of State board schools

In the wake of high temperatures being recorded in several places across the state, the Maharashtra government school education department on Thursday announced early summer vacation from April 21. According to School Education Department, the summer vacation is announced for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board schools.

The Maharashtra government also suggested schools of other boards to take their call on early summer vacation on their own level. Earlier, as many as 13 people, who attended the open-air event at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, died from heatstroke, the Chief Minister's Office informed earlier through a statement.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared Rs 5 lakh each as compensation for the next-of-kin of the deceased and added that his government will bear the medical expenses of those still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The attendees, who came down with heat strokes at the ceremony, were admitted to Tata Hospital in Kharghar. (ANI)

