Left Menu

CDS General Anil Chauhan attends IAF Commanders' Conference

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday attended the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan) in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 23:22 IST
CDS General Anil Chauhan attends IAF Commanders' Conference
CDS Anil Chauhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday attended the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan) in the national capital. The CDS was briefed about the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force.Later, speaking to the IAF Commanders present in the Conference, the CDS highlighted the need to chart a clear path towards fleet sustenance, while simultaneously taking steps towards increasing indigenisation. He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration amongst the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.The theme of this year's three-day AFCC which began on 19 April 2023 is 'Beyond Boundaries: Robust Foundation".

The Conference which is held every year involves discussions on the year gone by and the progress made on the path planned for the future. Views of various government organs and academia are sought during the conference which is also addressed by the Chiefs of the Army and Naval Staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023