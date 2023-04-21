Left Menu

UP: CM Yogi feeds jaggery to cattle in Gaushala on visit to Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indulged in 'Gau Seva' (feeding cattle) on Thursday morning, a day after brainstorming with party workers on preparations for the civic body elections.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 00:51 IST
UP: CM Yogi feeds jaggery to cattle in Gaushala on visit to Gorakhnath temple
CM Yogi fed jaggery to cattle in Gaushala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indulged in 'Gau Seva' (feeding cattle) on Thursday morning, a day after brainstorming with party workers on preparations for the civic body elections. On his way to the cowshed of Gorakhnath temple, CM Adityanath inquired about the condition of the cattle and fed them jaggery.

Regular visit to the cowshed and 'Gau Seva' are an integral part of the CM's daily routine during his stay at the Gorakhnath temple. After visiting and worshipping Guru Gorakhnath at the temple and paying obeisance at the tomb of Guru Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, the CM reached the Gaushala and spent some time there.

Roaming around in the cowshed, he called the cattle by their names -- Shyama, Gauri, Ganga, Bhola, among others. The CM patted their heads affectionately and fed them jaggery. He also sought a briefing on the health and nutrition of all the cattle from workers at the Gaushala, giving necessary instructions to ensure special care of the cattle during Summer.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the CM directedofficials to prepare an action plan for protecting the state animal, Swamp deer (barasingha), and the state bird, Sarus (crane). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023