Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine's place is in NATO, alliance chief says

North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief Stoltenberg said Ukraine's rightful place was in the military alliance and that membership and security guarantees for Ukraine would be high on the agenda of its summit in July. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy told Stoltenberg on his visit to Kyiv that it was time for NATO to offer his country membership and that Kyiv needed more weapons to fight Russia.

* The Kremlin reiterated that Moscow opposed NATO admitting Ukraine, a former Soviet republic. GRAIN

* Almost nothing has been done to address Russia's concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, Foreign Minister Lavrov said, the latest in a series of downbeat comments by top Moscow officials about the pact that enabled Ukraine to resume exports. * Hungary banned imports of honey and certain meat products from Ukraine, in addition to grains, until June 30, adding to pressure to broaden proposed EU-wide measures. Poland joined in calls for more food imports to be banned including milk.

* The European Commission said on Wednesday it would take emergency "preventive measures" for wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rapeseed after some central European countries took unilateral steps to protect their farmers from cheaper imports. DIPLOMACY

* French President Macron discussed topics including Ukraine, China and Sudan during a phone call with U.S. President Biden, his office said. * Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city had terminated the Russian Embassy's deal to lease land in the capital and wanted the property to be returned to the Ukrainian state.

MILITARY * A number of Ukrainian servicemen have been accused of treason for giving away information during an unauthorised mission that enabled Russia to attack a military airfield, Ukraine's SBU security agency.

* Exclusive: The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town (Compiled by Reuters editors)

