'Rust' armorer prosecution to continue after Baldwin charge dropped

The prosecution of weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez-Reed over the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of Western "Rust" will continue despite a charge being dropped against actor Alec Baldwin, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Jason Bowles, a lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, said in a statement he expected the armorer to be found innocent of a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 fatality. (Reporting By Andrew Hay Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)