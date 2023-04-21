Left Menu

Odisha: Old woman forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres just to collect pension

In a shocking incident from Odisha, a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 03:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 03:46 IST
Visual of Surya Harijan in Jharigaon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident from Odisha, a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank. According to a video which has gone viral on social media, the frail woman can be seen walking barefoot in scorching heat with the support of a broken chair. The incident happened in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district of Odisha on April 17.

The elderly woman, Surya Harijan, is very poor. Her older son is working as a migrant labourer in a different state. She is staying with her younger son's family and he makes his living grazing other people's cattle. The family has no land to plough and lives in a hut. The lady went to the bank to get the pension, but she was told that her thumb is not matching the records, and she was forced to return home.

Reacting to the incident, the State Bank of India (SBI) manager has claimed that she is facing trouble in withdrawing money because of her "broken fingers" and the bank is working to resolve the problem. "Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. She has been given Rs 3,000 manually from the bank. We will resolve the problem soon," the SBI manager of the Jharigaon branch said.

The Sarpanch of her village also said that they have discussed listing such helpless people in the village and providing pension money to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

