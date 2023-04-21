Left Menu

Odisha: Assistant executive engineer in Jharsuguda apprehended for taking bribe

An assistant executive engineer of the NH division, Jharsuguda was apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance for allegedly taking a bribe worth Rs 27,000 from a contractor.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 06:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Sanjukta Singha, an assistant executive engineer of the NH division, Jharsuguda was apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance for allegedly taking a bribe worth Rs 27,000 from a contractor. The Vigilance Director, YK Jethwa said in a statement, "Sanjukta joined the service as AEE on April 26, 2021. After two months of training, she was posted to Jharsuguda NH Division. She joined the AEE Jharsuguda NH Division on June 26, 2021, and has been continuing since then".

The officials have also recovered the entire bribe money from the accused. After this, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of the accused from a DA angle, the officials stated.

In connection with the case, the Rourkela Vigilance Police Station registered Case number 10 on April 19 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act 2018. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

