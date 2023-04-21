Left Menu

MP: 'No information received yet,' says employee on Religious Trust and Endowment Department's decision regarding Maihar Temple

A muslim employee, Abid Khan who has been working at the temple since 1993, told ANI, "I am posted as a legal clerk here. Two years ago, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had made a complaint that Muslim employees should be removed from the temple. But nothing like that has happened with us. Neither we have removed nor- we have received any information related to it."

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 08:43 IST
MP: 'No information received yet,' says employee on Religious Trust and Endowment Department's decision regarding Maihar Temple
Abid Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharda Mata Temple situated at Maihar in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has been in the headlines after the Religious Trust and Endowment Department reportedly issued an order to remove muslim employees from the temple management team. A muslim employee, Abid Khan who has been working at the temple since 1993, told ANI, "I am posted as a legal clerk here. Two years ago, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had made a complaint that Muslim employees should be removed from the temple. But nothing like that has happened with us. Neither we have removed nor we have received any information related to it."

"I have been working here since 1993 and there is another employee Ayyub who has been working here since 1988. Till date nothing like this had happened but it all occurred in the recent two years," he added. He further said, "If we are removed then we will become unemployed. We have worked for 35 years and are on the verge of retirement, so where will we go? I only demand the district administration and the government do justice to us. I am currently attached to SDM court since the matter came to light."

The other employee Ayyub is still looking after the water management team of the temple, Khan added. He also said that according to him, the steps of Bajrang Dal and VHP were wrong. If such was an issue, then it should have been removed earlier. He did not have any such problem with anyone to date.

"Whenever our guests come, we ourselves go to the temple. We don't mind how they object," Khan added. Nonetheless, the top officials are avoiding responding over the whole matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023