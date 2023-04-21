Delhi police probe sexual harassment charges levelled by Woman ASI against senior officer

The Delhi Police has set up an inquiry committee to investigate a sexual harassment case against a Senior officer filed by woman Assistant Sub Inspector, sources said. According to sources, last month woman ASI wrote in her complaint alleging that the Special Commissioner Rank officer had molested her inside his office.

"An inquiry committe has also been set up by Delhi Police to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of Woman ASI," sources said. The sources said that the probe is underway and the committee will submit a report based on the inquiry.

Further details are awaited. In September last year, a Mumbai cop was arrested for allegedly harassing and sending obscene messages to a woman police officer.

The accused, identified as Deepak Deshmukh, was held for harassing the woman, posted as Sub Inspector in Kurar Police Station. According to the police, Deshmukh was angry as felt that he was transferred due to the woman cop. He, thus, started sending her obscene messages.

The accused, police said, also abused and threatened the woman, following which she lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, Kurar police booked Deshmukh under Sections 354, 354 (D), 509 of the IPC and for outraging the modesty of a woman. (ANI)

