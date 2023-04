BRIEF-Tesla Increases Us Price Of Model X To $97,490 From $94,990 - Website

* TESLA INCREASES US PRICE OF MODEL X TO $97,490 FROM $94,990 - WEBSITE

* TESLA INCREASES US PRICE OF MODEL X PLAID TO $107,490 FROM $104,990- WEBSITE * TESLA INCREASES US PRICE OF MODEL S TO $87,490 FROM $84,990 - WEBSITE

* TESLA INCREASES US PRICE OF MODEL S PLAID TO $107,490 FROM $104,990- WEBSITE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)