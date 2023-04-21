Pune Police book Sanjay Raut's business partner Sujit Patkar for fraud

Pune Police on Friday registered FIR against Sujit Patkar, Sanjay Raut's business partner in Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS), along with several others for fraudulently obtaining a contract of Shivaji Nagar Pune Jumbo Covid Center as alleged by complainant BJP's Kirit Somaiya, confirmed Police. An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code.

On April 10, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint of cheating and forgery with the Pune city police against the Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and its partner Sujit Patkar alleging irregularities in the allotment of a jumbo Covid centre in 2020. Somaiya alleged that the LHMS did not have any experience in providing healthcare, but bagged the contract for the jumbo Covid centre in Shivajinagar in 2020 from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority after submitting forged documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)