West Bengal: 22 injured in gas cylinder blast in Kolkata

"22 people were injured in a fire incident in a residential building located in the Bichali Ghat area of Kolkata, on Thursday. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast," police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:19 IST
22 injured in gas cylinder blast in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 22 people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast that took place on Thursday at a residential house in Kolkata, police said. "22 people were injured in a fire incident in a residential building located in the Bichali Ghat area of Kolkata, on Thursday. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast," police said on Thursday.

All the injured people have been hospitalized at the hospital, police added. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the preliminary investigation of the officials due to the gas leakage, the fire broke out. Further investigation is underway, they added.

On April 17, eight people were injured after a building collapsed due to an LPG cylinder blast at Nangloi Road in New Delhi. The injured were rescued by the DFS personnel and rushed to hospital, added the Delhi fire service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

