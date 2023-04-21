Left Menu

Bihar MLA Raju Singh files counter FIR after case lodged against him for 'assaulting' officials

Bihar police registered a case against Sahibganj BJP MLA Raju Sing after a complaint from Muzaffarpur's Paroo block corcle officer and another government employee in which they alleged that the MLA assaulted them, Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:31 IST
Bihar MLA Raju Singh files counter FIR after case lodged against him for 'assaulting' officials
FIR registered against BJP MLA Raju Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police has registered a case against Sahibganj MLA Raju Kumar Singh after a complaint was filed by Muzaffarpur's Paroo Block Circle officer (CO) and another government employee, alleging that the BJP MLA had assaulted them. Singh, meanwhile, has filed a counter-complaint against the circle officer Anil Bhushan, accusing him of corruption.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendant of Police, Rakesh Kumar said on Thursday, "Muzaffarpur's Paroo block circle officer and revenue employee have accused BJP MLA Raju Singh of assaulting them. Cases have been filed from both sides. An investigation is being done." According to the FIR, the incident took place on April 11 and his complaint circle office Anil Bhushan has alleged that besides physically attacking him the MLA had used casteist remarks and indecent language against him.

Singh has, however, denied the allegation stating that Circle Officer Anil Bhushan, who complained against him, was corrupt. Singh said a case was registered against him "to save the corrupt". He also alleged that he raised questions to Anil Bhushan regarding non-payment of compensation in an incident of fire. The compensation was not paid despite an SDO order to pay compensation to those whose homes were gutted in the fire, Singh said.

The MLA said he has written to the District Magistrate against the Circle Officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023