NIA team to visit J-K's Poonch terror attack site

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where five Indian Army soldiers were killed on Thursday in a terrorist attack on a truck they were travelling in.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where five Indian Army soldiers were killed on Thursday in a terrorist attack on a truck they were travelling in. The NIA team including a Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police rank officers is expected to visit the spot later on Friday along with a team of forensic experts to collect initial details of the incident that shocked the nation.

Meanwhile, a Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack. A massive search operation was launched on Friday morning in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Bata-Doriya area to track the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle in Poonch, killing five jawans.

The deceased soldiers identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were attached with the army's Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area. The incident occurred after an Army vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu leading to the death of five soldiers, and injuring another. Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators, but so far there was no clarity yet on the attackers.

"The unidentified attackers took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area," the Army had said on Thursday in a statement, adding the army truck caught fire due to a likely grenade attack. The Army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the Poonch district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

