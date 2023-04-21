Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital
A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said. The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said. Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.Further details are awaited
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 11:00 IST
