Woman shot at in Delhi court, rushed to hospital

As per the information, one woman got injured in the firing. Police on the spot.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 11:02 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI) A woman was injured in an incident of firing at Saket court on Friday. Four rounds were fired.

Police are on the spot and have rushed the woman to a hospital. Further information is awaited.

On September 24 last year Two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi's Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing. The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.

According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

