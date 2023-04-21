Left Menu

Kerala government declares two day holiday for Eid ul Fitr

The government of Kerala has declared two days of holiday on 21 & 22 April in connection with Eid ul Fitr. The crescent or new moon was not sighted anywhere in the state on Thursday hence Eid ul Fitr is not celebrated on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 11:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Kerala has declared two days of holiday on 21 & 22 April on the eve of Eid ul Fitr. The crescent or new moon was not sighted anywhere in the state on Thursday hence Eid ul Fitr is not celebrated on Friday.

"Since the Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) is celebrated in the state on 22nd April 2023, Government are pleased to order that Saturday, the 22nd April, 2023 will also be a holiday for all Government offices in Kerala including all Public Sector Undertakings, educational institutions (including professional colleges) and institutions coming under Negotiable Instruments Act-1881," read the order issued by general administration department kerala.

Eid ul Fitr marks the month-long Ramadan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramadan Month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with one day difference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

