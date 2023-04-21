Left Menu

Rouble edges down, balancing lower oil prices with upcoming tax support

The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday, with lower oil prices blunting the impact of upcoming month-end tax payments that usually benefit the Russian currency. The rouble is expected to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2023 12:59 IST
The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday, with lower oil prices blunting the impact of upcoming month-end tax payments that usually benefit the Russian currency. At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 81.70 and was unchanged, trading at 89.53 versus the euro. It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.83.

The rouble should get a delayed boost from this month's higher oil prices, which translate into higher export revenues. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, jumped to 2-1/2-month highs after OPEC announced surprise supply target cuts in early April.

But Brent has sharply dropped in recent sessions, down 0.6% on Friday to $80.6 a barrel, its weakest mark since May 31. The rouble is expected to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. Those taxes are due on April 28.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1% at 1,018.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% higher at 2,641.2 points, hitting a more than one-year high.

