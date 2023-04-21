Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic injection in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of its generic treprostinil injection, used in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, in the US market.

The generic treprostinil injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 ml, 50 mg/20 ml, 100 mg/20 ml or 200 mg/20 ml vials, Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

These are the therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

