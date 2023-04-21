Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:02 IST
Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic injection in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of its generic treprostinil injection, used in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, in the US market.

The generic treprostinil injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 ml, 50 mg/20 ml, 100 mg/20 ml or 200 mg/20 ml vials, Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

These are the therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

