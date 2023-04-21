Left Menu

Hungary grains association says Ukraine import ban will hit local firms

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:35 IST
Hungary grains association says Ukraine import ban will hit local firms
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian Grain and Feed Association said on Friday it opposed the government's ban on grain and oilseed imports from neighbouring Ukraine, adding that the restrictions will hit feed makers and industrial users in Hungary.

"We disagree with the import ban on Ukrainian grains and oilseeds, especially in a season when our exposure to maize imports in very high," it said in a statement.

"This measure will cause significant difficulties to Hungarian feed makers and industrial users, which will affect livestock farmers and consumers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023