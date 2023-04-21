Regular bench comprising of CJI Chandrachud may sit to hear urgent matters from next week

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday indicated that a regular bench comprising of him might sit from next week to hear urgent matters in wake of the constitution bench dealing with various petitions seeking marriage equality from Monday to Friday. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud indicated that as the Constitution Bench is hearing various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, a regular bench comprising him may sit from 9:15 or 9:30 am onwards so that the bench can hear urgent matters till the constitution bench starts at 10:30 am.

The court said that it will see that urgent matters are not hampered and the litigants did not face any inconveniences. On Thursday the top court announced that they will hear the matter relating to same-sex marriage like the Ayodhya case and hear the arguments on the issue from Monday to Friday next week.

Usually, Mondays are miscellaneous days in the top court and the matters listed before the constitution bench are not taken. CJI DY Chandrachud's remark came when the bench was hearing YouTuber Manish Kashyap's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him by Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

The court said this while fixing this matter on April 28. (ANI)

