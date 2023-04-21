Romania will not ban Ukrainian grain imports, awaits EU decision

Romania will not unilaterally ban the import of Ukrainian grains and will wait for the European Commission to enforce measures to help central and eastern European farmers, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Friday.

However, Romania and Ukraine will consult weekly on expected grain volumes, seeking to limit imports, Daea said after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky in capital Bucharest.

