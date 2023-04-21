Left Menu

Police team rescues over 300 passengers stuck at mountain pass in J-K's Kupwara

Police rescued more than 300 stranded passengers and 60 vehicles from the Sadhna Top in Karnah in Kupwara.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:59 IST
Police team rescues over 300 passengers stuck at mountain pass in J-K's Kupwara
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police rescued more than 300 stranded passengers and took out 60 vehicles from the Sadhna Top in Karnah in Kupwara. The rescue operation was launched Thursday evening by the police, headed by SHO Karnah Inspector Mudasir Ahmad.

The timely and prompt assistance provided by the police not only rescued the civilians but also ensured that they reached their destination safely. All the rescued persons appreciated the police who came to their rescue, risking their own lives amidst the avalanche warnings.

Nasta Chhun, or Sadhna Pass, is a mountain pass connecting Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in the vast Shams Bri mountain range. "We are very thankful for our police, which always stands up for us," a person who was rescued said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023