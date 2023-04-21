Left Menu

Hungary's feed makers oppose ban on grain, oilseed imports from Ukraine

According to the association, the ban means they will lose access to the "closest and therefore most economical source of raw material" for their industry. "This measure will cause significant difficulties to Hungarian feed makers and industrial users, which will affect livestock farmers and consumers." The association's statement came after Hungary banned the import of some 25 agricultural products from Ukraine last Saturday, including grains such as cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. The Central European country was not the first one to impose restrictions on Ukraine's food products, with Poland being first and Slovakia and Bulgaria quickly following suit.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 14:14 IST
Hungary's feed makers oppose ban on grain, oilseed imports from Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian Grain and Feed Association said on Friday it opposed the government's ban on grain and oilseed imports from neighbouring Ukraine, adding that the restrictions will hit feed makers and industrial users in Hungary.

"We disagree with the import ban on Ukrainian grains and oilseeds, especially in a season when our exposure to maize imports is very high," it said in a statement. According to the association, the ban means they will lose access to the "closest and therefore most economical source of raw material" for their industry.

"This measure will cause significant difficulties to Hungarian feed makers and industrial users, which will affect livestock farmers and consumers." The association's statement came after Hungary banned the import of some 25 agricultural products from Ukraine last Saturday, including grains such as cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

The Central European country was not the first one to impose restrictions on Ukraine's food products, with Poland being first and Slovakia and Bulgaria quickly following suit. The countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through the country's Black Sea ports because of Russia's invasion in February last year.

Bottlenecks then trapped millions of tons of grains in countries bordering Ukraine, forcing local farmers to compete with an influx of cheap Ukrainian imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023