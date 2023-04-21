Hungary's feed makers oppose ban on grain, oilseed imports from Ukraine

The Hungarian Grain and Feed Association said on Friday it opposed the government's ban on grain and oilseed imports from neighbouring Ukraine, adding that the restrictions will hit feed makers and industrial users in Hungary.

"We disagree with the import ban on Ukrainian grains and oilseeds, especially in a season when our exposure to maize imports is very high," it said in a statement. According to the association, the ban means they will lose access to the "closest and therefore most economical source of raw material" for their industry.

"This measure will cause significant difficulties to Hungarian feed makers and industrial users, which will affect livestock farmers and consumers." The association's statement came after Hungary banned the import of some 25 agricultural products from Ukraine last Saturday, including grains such as cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

The Central European country was not the first one to impose restrictions on Ukraine's food products, with Poland being first and Slovakia and Bulgaria quickly following suit. The countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through the country's Black Sea ports because of Russia's invasion in February last year.

Bottlenecks then trapped millions of tons of grains in countries bordering Ukraine, forcing local farmers to compete with an influx of cheap Ukrainian imports.

