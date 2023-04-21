Man appears to set himself on fire in front of U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, Danish police say
- Country:
- Denmark
A man appeared to have set himself on fire in front of the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, Danish police said.
The fire has been extinguished and the man is conscious, the police added.
