Security stepped up in various parts of Uttar Pradesh for last Friday of Ramzan, Eid

Security in various parts of Uttar Pradesh has been stepped up ahead of the last Friday prayer of Ramzan and Eid. According to officials, tight security arrangements have been made by the DGP headquarters today for the last 'Jumma' of Ramzan, 'Alvida' prayers and Eid.

As per the instructions from the DGP headquarters, drones and CCTVs will be used to keep an eye on places where Namaz will be read. "The police have held talks with religious leaders regarding Alvida prayers and Eid so that Eid can be celebrated peacefully," said officials.

Prayers will be offered in 29,439 mosques in Uttar Pradesh, according to police figures. "2,933 vulnerable spots have been identified across the state. Police will be deployed in 849 zones and 2460 sectors. Deployment of 249 Company PAC force from HQ level," said officials.

"3 Company SDRF, 5 Company Central Paramilitary Force is also deployed. Deployment of policemen including 7000 constables. Senior officers will keep an eye on the control room located at the police headquarters. The traffic police have also issued a route diversion plan and a toll-free number for the goodbye prayers so that there is no disturbance during the prayers," he said. Inspector General Ayodhya Praveen Kumar said that all necessary security arrangements have been made in all the districts of the Ayodhya area.

"Police force arrangements have been made, and we are very alert on this matter, good vigil is being kept on social media, wherever someone tries to spread rumours, strict action will be taken against them," said Praveen Kumar. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramadan Month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

