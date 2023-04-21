Left Menu

YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC stays Telangana HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to arrest Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy till Monday however it issued notice on a plea challenging Telangana High Court order in a matter connected to YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to arrest Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy till Monday, however, it issued notice on a plea challenging Telangana High Court order in a matter connected to YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued notice on the appeal challenging the Telangana High Court order granting interim relief from arrest to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The top court also stayed the Telangana High Court's order. The court was hearing former minister and MP's daughter Narreddy Sunitha's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order dated April 18.

The top court remarked that such kind of order is unacceptable. The court also issued notice to the respondent in the matter and listed the matter for further hearing on April 24.

Avinash Reddy is being quizzed by CBI in the matter relating to the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15. (ANI)

