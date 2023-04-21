Man sets himself on fire in front of U.S. embassy in Denmark - police

An 18-year-old Danish man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, police said.

The fire was put out and the man was taken to hospital for treatment, in a conscious state and not in a life-threatening condition, police said. Police declined to comment immediately on the man's motive.

