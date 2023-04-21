Left Menu

NGT constitutes committee, seeks factual report over disappearance of 1095 ponds in Kanpur Dehat

The bench headed by NGT Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on April 19 said, "we constitute a joint Committee comprising of State Pollution Control Bureau Director, Fisheries Department, Uttar Pradesh and District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat."

NGT constitutes committee, seeks factual report over disappearance of 1095 ponds in Kanpur Dehat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint Committee and sought factual reports regarding the disappearance of 1095 ponds in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. The bench headed by NGT Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on April 19 said, "we constitute a joint Committee comprising of State Pollution Control Bureau Director, Fisheries Department, Uttar Pradesh and District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat."

The Tribunal also said that the committe to meet within two weeks and furnish its facts and actions are taken to report on the matter within two months. It may be necessary to inventory the ponds, give them unique identification numbers and codes and map them appropriately on the District map and make a remedial action plan for their restoration in terms of maintaining water quality and restoring fisheries, the Tribunal directed.

The petitioner Meghraj Singh through a plea stated that the survey of ponds was conducted in 2011-12 for fisheries. 1975 ponds were found suitable for fisheries but hundreds of ponds encroached. Petitioner further stated that 900 ponds have been encroached on by influential persons including those in Akbarpur Block, Bhognipur Tehsil, Rasoolabad Tehsil, Sikandara and Derapur Block. The applicant also filed a complaint before the District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat but necessary action has not been taken, the plea stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

