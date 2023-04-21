Toyota must do more, faster to meet China market expectations - CEO
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:32 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Toyota Motor Corp must step up its speed and efforts to meet customer expectations in China, which will become an advanced market for electric vehicles, the automaker's chief executive, Koji Sato, said on Friday.
Sato made the comment in a roundtable interview with members of the foreign media in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toyota Motor Corp
- Koji Sato
- Tokyo
- Sato
- China
Advertisement