EU's top court halves its daily fine on Poland in judiciary row
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:40 IST
The daily fine imposed on Poland due to its failure to implement a ruling concerning judicial reforms has been decreased to 500,000 euros ($547,550.00) per day from 1 million euros previously, the court said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
