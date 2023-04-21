EU's top court halves its daily fine on Poland in judiciary row

The daily fine imposed on Poland due to its failure to implement a ruling concerning judicial reforms has been decreased to 500,000 euros ($547,550.00) per day from 1 million euros previously, the court said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

