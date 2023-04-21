Sudan's army says it has begun 'clearing hotbeds of rebel groups'
Sudan's army said on Friday it had begun "clearing hotbeds of rebel groups" around the capital Khartoum.
"We have passed the stage of steadfastness and defiance to the gradual cleaning of hotbeds of rebel groups around the capital," an army statement said.
