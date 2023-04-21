J-K: Five tourists among 6 injured in road accident in Pahalgam
According to the police, the accident took place after a vehicle skidded off the road in the Pahalgam area.
ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
At least six persons, including five tourists were injured in a road accident in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
