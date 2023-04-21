EU aid for farmers too little, too late, says Polish PM
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:08 IST
European Union measures to help farmers affected by a glut of Ukrainian food imports is too little, too late, the Polish prime minister said on Friday, after the government approved 10 billion zlotys ($2.38 billion) of aid for Polish agriculture.
"What the EU is offering us is offered with a delay, it is too little, a drop in the ocean of needs," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
($1 = 4.2014 zlotys)
