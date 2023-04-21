Left Menu

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 4,716 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:42 IST
Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 4,716 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 4,716 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 4,173 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the reported quarter increased by about 12 per cent to Rs 23,394 crore from Rs 20,945 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit rose about 23 per cent to Rs 18,207 crore from Rs 14,817 crore in 2021-22.

The annual revenue from operations grew by about 18 per cent to Rs 90,786 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 76,977 crore in 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023