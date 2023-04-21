Left Menu

Andhra: ISRO Chairman Somanath visits Chengalamma Temple before PSLV-C55 rocket launch

On April 22, Singapore's TeLEOS-2 satellite is set to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Friday visited Goddesses Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpeta town of Tirupati district ahead of the April 22 launch of the PSLV-C55 rocket launch. Somnath, accompanied by other officials participated in the traditional puja for the success of ISRO's rocket launch.

Interacting with mediapersons the ISRO Chairman said had prayed for the success of the rocket launch. On April 22, Singapore's TeLEOS-2 satellite is set to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"It will be launched into the sky by the PSLV-55 rocket. The countdown process will start at 12.20 pm today and the rocket will be launched tomorrow at 2.20 pm," Somanath said. "This is the fifth launch in this edition. This rocket launch is being carried out with eight small payloads and we have prayed for the success of this launch," the ISRO chairman added.

ISRO recently successfully conducted a reusable launch vehicle (RLV) autonomous landing mission (RLV-LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chitradurga. The ISRO chairman on April 3 congratulated the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) project management team for this achievement. He said that for the first time in the world, with the help of a helicopter, a rocket-like RLV was left in the sky and returned to the ground successfully. (ANI)

