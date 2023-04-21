Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kremlin says watching reports West may ban its exports

The Kremlin said it was monitoring reports of a possible ban on exports to Russia by Western countries, and that new sanctions would hit the global economy. MORE SANCTIONS, MORE AID

* The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese government sources. * Ukraine pressed allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition as the United States hosted a meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany to discuss stepped up support.

* Britain sanctioned a Russian judge and four others linked to the arrest of British-Russian Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza who was jailed for 25 years this week. RUSSIAN CRACKDOWNS

* In the space of just three weeks, Russia's security services and courts have crossed several new thresholds in their campaign to destroy perceived enemies, spies and traitors. * Moscow said recent actions and rhetoric from Ukraine show that Russia needs to continue what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

ACCIDENTAL FIRING * A Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine late on Thursday, causing an explosion and injuring three people.

GRAIN MOVES * The Ukrainian agriculture ministry published lists on Friday of commodities and countries that have banned them.

* The first trucks carrying Ukrainian food products including corn and eggs were bound to start transit via Poland to the Netherlands on Friday morning, a Polish customs official said, as rules allowing the shipments took effect overnight. * Romania will not unilaterally ban the import of Ukrainian grain and will wait for the European Commission to enforce measures to help central and eastern European farmers, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said.

* The Hungarian Grain and Feed Association said it opposed the government's ban on grain and oilseed imports from neighbouring Ukraine, adding that the restrictions will hit feed makers and industrial users in Hungary. * Danube River ports are critical to Ukrainian exports of agricultural products as a wartime deal guaranteeing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea hangs in the balance, a senior Ukrainian official said.

BATTLE FOR BAKHMUT * Ukraine said Russian forces had made some advances in fierce fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut but that the situation was under control. Russia said earlier its troops were fighting in the last part of the key battleground city still held by Kyiv's forces.

DIPLOMACY * Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the OPEC+ deal to cap oil production with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, the Kremlin said.

* Germany's defence minister rejected a quick decision on Ukraine's membership, saying, "The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide now." * Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to avoid criticism of the U.S. and European role in the Ukraine war when he visits Portugal this weekend, two Brazilian officials told Reuters.

(Compiled by Reuters editors)

