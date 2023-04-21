Humanitarian worker killed in Sudan crossfire, IOM says

An humanitarian worker was killed earlier on Friday after his vehicle was hit by crossfire, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning," said Director-General Antonio Vitorino.

The worker who was travelling with his family near El Obeid, a town southwest of the capital Khartoum, when he was shot, the IOM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)