Humanitarian worker killed in Sudan crossfire, IOM says

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 18:44 IST
An humanitarian worker was killed earlier on Friday after his vehicle was hit by crossfire, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning," said Director-General Antonio Vitorino.

The worker who was travelling with his family near El Obeid, a town southwest of the capital Khartoum, when he was shot, the IOM said.

