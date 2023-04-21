WFP forced to call halt to food assistance operations in Sudan due to conflict

The explosion of violence in Sudan has the potential to plunge millions more into hunger. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to call a temporary halt to operations providing life-saving food and cash assistance in a country where a third of the population already struggles to get enough food to eat.

Record numbers of people were already facing hunger in Sudan before the conflict erupted on April 15. In 2023, WFP planned to support more than 7.6 million people. The ongoing fighting is preventing WFP from delivering critical emergency food, providing school meals for children, or preventing and treating malnutrition. WFP also cannot carry out its work to support farmers to boost agriculture productivity in a project that aims to more than double Sudan’s annual wheat production, nor help people rebuild their livelihoods.

Tragically, three WFP employees have lost their lives in the crossfire, while two others sustained severe injuries. WFP’s staff, offices, vehicles, equipment, and food stocks have come in the direct line of fire.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP on behalf of the international community, has been completely grounded. UNHAS flies to over 30 destinations in Sudan carrying around 26,000 passengers and light humanitarian cargo annually. One aircraft has been damaged beyond repair at Khartoum International Airport. Meanwhile at least ten vehicles and six food trucks have been stolen.

WFP guesthouses, offices, and warehouses in Nyala, South Darfur have been overrun and looted, with the loss of up to 4,000 metric tons of food for hungry people.

WFP calls on all parties to the conflict to take immediate steps to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and to protect humanitarian assets and premises in Sudan. WFP urges all parties to put an end to the fighting and come to an agreement that enables the continued delivery of vital food and humanitarian assistance.