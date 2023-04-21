President Droupadi Murmu greets fellow citizens on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr saying that the festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection. "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," President Murmu said.

"Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony. This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society," she added. In her message, President Murmu said further, "On this occasion, let us take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society". After sighting the moon earlier on Friday, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, president of Islamic Centre of India, said, "Today, the moon was sighted in many cities. Hence tomorrow, April 22, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country." (ANI)

