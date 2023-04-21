Left Menu

Punjab: Bomb found in parking area near Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:21 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A hand grenade was found at a car parking construction near Gurudwara, police informed on Friday. A bomb refusal team rushed to the spot to defuse the bomb, the police informed further.

The assistant sub inspector of Punjab Police, Karnail Singh, told ANI, "The hand grenade was found wedged between sandbags outside the gate. We reached out immediately as soon as we were informed, a bomb disposal team has been called to diffuse it." A local, who was at the spot, informed that the bomb was found when a Local was sweeping a street nearby.

"A young man parked his handcart and was sweeping the street when he accidentally came upon this object. He took the object to a fellow sevadar (servitor), who told him it was a grenade. Gurudwara sevadars immediately informed the police station," a local said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

