Slogans glorifying Atiq Ahmed raised in Patna, probe on: Police

"After praying Jumma Namaz, one of the men chanted 'Atiq Ahmad Amar Rahe' and used slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath", Vaibhav Sharma, City SP, Patna.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:36 IST
The man at the centre allegedly raised slogans glorifying slain gangster Atiq Ahmed. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Patna police on Friday said one of the men at the Jumma Namaz (Friday prayer congretation) chanted slogans glorifying slain Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed after offering prayers in Patna district. Jailed in connection with the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal and the killing of advocate Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, Atiq and his gangster brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead from point-blank range while being brought for a medical under heavy security cover in Prayagraj district.

"After praying Jumma Namaz, one of the men chanted 'Atiq Ahmad Amar Rahe' and used slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Vaibhav Sharma, City SP, Patna, said. The officer added that an investigation was underway into the matter.

"No FIR has been registered in connection with the matter as yet. However, an investigation is underway. We are also checking statements and action will be taken accordingly," the SP said. The SP also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitre in a peaceful manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

